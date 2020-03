BRIEF-Givaudan Says Business Resilient, AGM Approves All Board Proposals

March 25 (Reuters) - Givaudan SA:

* ALL PROPOSALS BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS APPROVED AT AGM

* ELECTION OF OLIVIER FILLIOL AND SOPHIE GASPERMENT (AS OF 1 SEPTEMBER 2020) AS NEW BOARD MEMBERS

* OUR BUSINESS IS ALSO RESILIENT, AND WE ARE WORKING IN PARTNERSHIP WITH OUR CUSTOMERS, SUPPLIERS AND PARTNERS TO NAVIGATE THIS CHALLENGING ENVIRONMENT AND KEEP BUSINESS OPERATING AS BEST AS POSSIBLE IN THE CIRCUMSTANCES

* THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING APPROVED A DISTRIBUTION TO THE SHAREHOLDERS OF CHF 62.00 GROSS PER SHARE