Sept 13 (Reuters) - Givaudan SA:

* GIVAUDAN MEDIA RELEASE: GIVAUDAN TO COMPLETE SQUEEZE OUT AND DELISTING OF NATUREX

* HOLD 9,436,645 NATUREX SHARES, REPRESENTING 98.06% OF SHARE CAPITAL AND AT LEAST 95.91% OF THE VOTING RIGHTS OF THE COMPANY

* SQUEEZE-OUT WILL BE IMPLEMENTED ON 18 SEPTEMBER 2018 Further company coverage: (Reporting by Berlin Speed Desk)