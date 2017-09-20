BRIEF-Givaudan says to acquire nutrition division of Centroflora

Sept 20 (Reuters) - Givaudan SA

* Givaudan says to acquire nutrition division of Centroflora Group

* Givaudan says terms of deal have not been disclosed

* Centroflora Nutra business would have represented approx. CHF 17 million of incremental sales to Givaudan’s results in 2017 on a proforma basis

* With headquarters and a manufacturing facility in Botucatu, Brazil, Centroflora Nutra employs about 116 people and exports products globally

* Givaudan plans to fund the transaction from existing resources and is expected to close early 2018. Further company coverage: (Reporting By Zurich newsroom)