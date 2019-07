July 24 (Reuters) - Givaudan SA:

* GIVAUDAN MEDIA RELEASE: GIVAUDAN TO ACQUIRE DROM

* DROM IS HEADQUARTERED NEAR MUNICH IN GERMANY AND HAS MANUFACTURING FACILITIES IN CHINA, GERMANY, THE USA AND BRAZIL

* TERMS OF THE DEAL HAVE NOT BEEN DISCLOSED

* GIVAUDAN PLANS TO FUND THE TRANSACTION FROM EXISTING RESOURCES

* DROM’S BUSINESS WOULD HAVE REPRESENTED APPROXIMATELY EUR 110 MILLION OF INCREMENTAL SALES TO GIVAUDAN’S RESULTS IN 2018 ON A PROFORMA BASIS Further company coverage: (Berlin Speed Desk)