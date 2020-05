BRIEF-Gjensidige Forsikring: Amendment In Norwegian Law Related To Tier 1 Capital Instruments

May 20 (Reuters) - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA:

* GJF, GJF02: AMENDMENT IN NORWEGIAN LAW RELATED TO TIER 1 CAPITAL INSTRUMENTS

* NORWEGIAN FINANCIAL SUPERVISORY AUTHORITY HAS INFORMED GJENSIDIGE THAT COMMISSION DELEGATED REGULATION (EU) 2019/981 WILL BE IMPLEMENTED IN NORWEGIAN LAW EFFECTIVE FROM 30 JUNE 2020

* THERE IS NO IMPACT ON SOLVENCY MARGIN FROM CHANGE OF CATEGORY OF THIS LOAN

* LOAN NO LONGER QUALIFIES AS TIER 1, BUT WILL QUALIFY AS TIER 2