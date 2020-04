BRIEF-Gjensidige Forsikring ASA - Q1 Pretax Loss NOK 497.0 Million

April 22 (Reuters) - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA:

* SOLID UNDERWRITING RESULT OFFSET BY EFFECTS FROM FINANCIAL MARKET TURMOIL

* GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA - Q1 PRETAX LOSS NOK 497.0 MILLION (COMPANY CONSENSUS: LOSS NOK 815 MILLION)

* GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA - Q1 COMBINED RATIO 83.9% (COMPANY CONSENSUS: 85.9%)

* GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA - Q1 OF 2020 WAS CHARACTERISED BY A SOLID UNDERWRITING RESULT DRIVEN BY EFFECTIVE PRICING MEASURES AND STRONG PROFITABILITY

* GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA - ON CORONAVIRUS: COVID-19 SITUATION HAD A LIMITED IMPACT ON UNDERWRITING RESULT

* GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA - HOWEVER, INVESTMENT PORTFOLIO WAS HIT BY GENERAL TURMOIL IN FINANCIAL MARKETS

* GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA - TARGETS FOR PERIOD 2019 THROUGH 2022: COMBINED RATIO OF BETWEEN 86 AND 89% (UNDISCOUNTED)

* GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA - GROUP’S LONG-TERM OUTLOOK REMAINS GOOD, BUT WITH CONSIDERABLE SHORT-TERM UNCERTAINTY ON INVESTMENT SIDE

* GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA - BOARD HAS RESOLVED TO WITHDRAW DIVIDEND PROPOSAL IN RESPONSE TO REGULATORY STANCE

* GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA - TARGETS FOR PERIOD 2019 THROUGH 2022: COST RATIO <15 PER CENT

* GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA - TARGETS FOR PERIOD 2019 THROUGH 2022: RETURN ON EQUITY AFTER TAX > 20 PER CENT

* GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA - AVERAGE ANNUAL RUN-OFF GAINS OF APPROXIMATELY NOK 1 BILLION ARE STILL EXPECTED THROUGH 2022 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)