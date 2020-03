BRIEF-Gjensidige Forsikring To Withdraw Special Dividend Proposal

March 23 (Reuters) - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA:

* SAID ON FRIDAY RESOLVED TO WITHDRAW PROPOSAL OF A SPECIAL DIVIDEND OF NOK 5.00 PER SHARE

* PROPOSAL OF A REGULAR DIVIDEND OF NOK 7.25 PER SHARE IS MAINTAINED

* ALL FINANCIAL TARGETS REMAIN UNCHANGED, AND AMENDMENT DOES NOT ENTAIL ANY CHANGE IN GROUP DIVIDEND POLICY

* ADJUSTED FOR AMENDED DIVIDEND PROPOSAL, SOLVENCY MARGIN AS OF 31 DECEMBER 2019 WOULD HAVE BEEN 231%

* INVESTMENT PORTFOLIOS HAVE BEEN NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY SIGNIFICANT MARKET MOVEMENTS

* : AS OF 19 MARCH 2020, SOLVENCY MARGIN IS ESTIMATED AT 211%