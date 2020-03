BRIEF-Gjensidige Postpones Annual General Meeting

March 26 (Reuters) - Gjensidige Forsikring ASA:

* GJF: ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING 2020 IS POSTPONED

* GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA - BOARD OF GJENSIDIGE FORSIKRING ASA HAS RESOLVED TO POSTPONE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING (AGM) INITIALLY SCHEDULED FOR 26 MARCH 2020

* THERE IS NO CHANGE TO BOARD’S ASSESSMENT OF FINANCIAL PREREQUISITES FOR PROPOSAL OF REGULAR DIVIDEND OF NOK 7.25 PER SHARE.

* GROUP HAS A SOLID CAPITAL POSITION TO MEET UNCERTAINTY FOLLOWING COVID-19 OUTBREAK, AND IMPACT ON UNDERWRITING RESULT IS EXPECTED TO BE LIMITED AND MANAGEABLE.

* ONGOING SITUATION IN WAKE OF COVID-19 OUTBREAK HAS TO DATE HAD A LIMITED IMPACT ON GJENSIDIGE'S EMPLOYEES AND BUSINESS