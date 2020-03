March 16 (Reuters) - Grupa Kapitalowa Immobile SA:

* ON CORONAVIRUS: IN LAST DAYS RECORDS SIGNIFICANT NUMBER OF CANCELLATIONS OF BOOKINGS IN ITS FOCUS HOTELS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: RECORDS MARKED DECREASE IN NEW BOOKINGS VERSUS YEAR AGO

* ON CORONAVIRUS: SAYS CURRENTLY IMPOSSIBLE TO ESTIMATE IMPACT OF SITUATION ON HOTEL SEGMENT REVENUES AND RESULTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: HOTEL SEGMENT ACCOUNTS FOR 11-12% GROUP’S REVENUES PLANNED FOR 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)