Nov 15 (Reuters) - GK SOFTWARE AG:

* 9-MONTH ‍EBITDA ROSE GREATLY TO EUR 6.73 MILLION, FOLLOWING A FIGURE OF EUR 4.04 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR​

* 9-MONTH ‍EBIT REACHED A FIGURE OF EUR 4.11 MILLION (FIRST 9M OF 2016: EUR 1.04 MILLION)​

* ‍GROW ITS TURNOVER SIGNIFICANTLY BY 24.2 PERCENT TO A FIGURE OF EUR 65.93 MILLION IN 9MTH​

* ‍MAINTAINING ITS FORECAST FOR YEAR 2017 AND MEDIUM-TERM WITHOUT MAKING ANY CHANGES OR AMENDMENTS​