April 17 (Reuters) - GK Software SE:

* FY TURNOVER INCREASED BY 17.0 PERCENT TO A FIGURE OF EUR 90.45 MILLION (EUR 77.33 MILLION IN PREVIOUS YEAR)

* FY EBIT REACHED A FIGURE OF EUR 4.9 MILLION, UP 23.6 PERCENT

* MEDIUM-TERM FORECAST FOR 2018 ALMOST MET