Sept 25 (Reuters) - GK SOFTWARE AG

* DGAP-ADHOC: GK SOFTWARE PLANS TO ACQUIRE A MAJORITY STAKE IN PRUDSYS AG

* ‍MANAGEMENT BOARD OF GK SOFTWARE AG ESTIMATES THAT ACQUISITION OF MAJORITY STAKE WILL COST UP TO 5 MILLION EUROS​

‍MANAGEMENT BOARD OF PRUDSYS AG HAS RECOMMENDED SHAREHOLDERS TO ACCEPT OFFER OF GK SOFTWARE​