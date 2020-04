April 30 (Reuters) - GK Software SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: GK SOFTWARE - DELAY TO THE PUBLICATION OF ITS FINANCIAL STATEMENT

* GK SOFTWARE SE - WILL PROBABLY ONLY BE ABLE TO PUBLISH ITS ANNUAL ACCOUNTS FOR 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR AT END OF MAY 2020

* GK SOFTWARE SE - IT IS POSSIBLE THAT FY EBITDA COULD DECLINE BY UP TO EUR 1.4 MILLION COMPARED TO PROVISIONAL FIGURES THAT WERE ANNOUNCED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)