BRIEF-GK Software Says To Meet Medium-Term Forecast For 2020

May 29 (Reuters) - GK SOFTWARE SE:

* GK SOFTWARE - SUCCESSFUL I. QUARTER 2020 - SALES AND EBIT SHOWS SIGNIFICANT INCREASE OVER PREVIOUS YEAR

* Q1 EARNINGS BEFORE TAXES AND DEPRECIATION: EUR 3.26 MILLION

* Q1 TURNOVER REACHED 29.02 MILLION EUROS WITH A SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN SALES VOLUME OF 18.2 PERCENT (2019 = 24.56 MILLION EUROS)

* BELIEVES THE COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO MEET ITS MEDIUM-TERM FORECAST FOR 2020 IN TERMS OF BOTH SALES AND OPERATING RESULTS

* OUTLOOK 2020: SALES GROWTH, PARTICULARLY IN NEW BUSINESS AND ESPECIALLY IN LICENSING AGREEMENTS, COULD BE LOWER THAN STATED IN MEDIUM-TERM FORECAST