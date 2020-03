March 13 (Reuters) - GK Software SE:

* DGAP-ADHOC: GK SOFTWARE SE: UWE LUDWIG RESIGNS FROM HIS POSITION ON THE SUPERVISORY BOARD FOR HEALTH REASONS

* GK SOFTWARE SE - DEPUTY CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD, THOMAS BEIER, WILL TAKE OVER TASKS OF CHAIRMAN Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)