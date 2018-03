March 26 (Reuters) - Dana Inc:

* GKN PLC - STATEMENT RE PROPOSED COMBINATION OF GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA

* GKN PLC - GKN INTENDS TO RETURN UP TO £700 MILLION OF CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS AS SOON AS PRACTICABLE FOLLOWING COMPLETION OF DANA-GKN DRIVELINE TRANSACTION

* GKN PLC - BOARD CONTINUES TO BELIEVE THAT REVISED AND FINAL MELROSE OFFER FUNDAMENTALLY UNDERVALUES GKN