March 8 (Reuters) - Gkn Plc:

* ‍TODAY, GKN DRIVELINE TEAM WILL BE PRESENTING FURTHER DETAILS ON HOW THEY INTEND TO TRANSFORM DRIVELINE BUSINESS THROUGH PROJECT BOOST BY DELIVERING SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED MARGINS AND CASH FLOWS​

* ‍BY IMPLEMENTING PROJECT BOOST WITHIN DRIVELINE BUSINESS, GKN EXPECTS TO DELIVER £153M 1 OF RECURRING ANNUAL CASH BENEFIT FROM END OF 2020.​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By UK Bureau)