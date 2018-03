BRIEF-GKN Recommends Shareholders Accept Melrose Offer

March 29 (Reuters) - GKN Plc:

* ‍RECOMMENDATION TO ACCEPT OFFER​

* ‍BOARD RECOGNISES THAT, IN EVENT THAT OFFER IS DECLARED WHOLLY UNCONDITIONAL, MELROSE WOULD ACQUIRE CONTROL OF GKN​

* NOW RECOMMENDS THAT SHAREHOLDERS ACCEPT OFFER, AS GKN DIRECTORS INTEND TO DO IN RESPECT OF THEIR OWN BENEFICIAL HOLDINGS​

* ‍GLEACHER SHACKLOCK AND UBS LIMITED ARE PROVIDING INDEPENDENT FINANCIAL ADVICE TO BOARD FOR PURPOSES OF RULE 3 OF CITY CODE​

* ‍NOW INTENDS TO WORK WITH MELROSE TO ENSURE SUCCESS OF ENLARGED COMPANY​