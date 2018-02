BRIEF-GKN Says Board Targeting Up To £2.5 Bnl Cash Return To Shareholders Over Next Three Years​

Feb 14 (Reuters) - Gkn Plc:

* ‍BOARD EXPECTS PROJECT BOOST TO DELIVER A RECURRING ANNUAL CASH BENEFIT OF £340M FROM END OF 2020​

* ‍BOARD IS TARGETING UP TO £2.5BN CASH RETURN TO SHAREHOLDERS OVER NEXT THREE YEARS​

* ‍EXPECTS TO DISTRIBUTE SURPLUS CASH TO SHAREHOLDERS, SUBJECT TO MAINTAINING AN INVESTMENT GRADE CREDIT RATING​

* PROGRESSIVE DIVIDEND POLICY WILL BE TO TARGET AN AVERAGE PAYOUT OF 50% OF FREE CASH FLOW OVER PERIOD OF 2018-2020​

* “‍EXPECTS THAT SHAREHOLDER VALUE WILL BE FURTHER UNLOCKED THROUGH SALE OF POWDER METALLURGY”​

* ‍EXPECTED TAX RATE REDUCTIONS IN KEY TERRITORIES SHOULD PROVIDE SIGNIFICANT TAX TAILWINDS TO GROUP​

* LONG-TERM GROUP BOOKED TAX RATE IS EXPECTED TO REDUCE BY 4% TO AROUND 20%