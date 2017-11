BRIEF-GKN says Kevin Cummings CEO designate to step down, Anne Stevens steps in

Nov 16 (Reuters) - Gkn Plc

* REG-GKN PLC: BOARD CHANGE AND GUIDANCE UPDATE

* ‍KEVIN CUMMINGS, PREVIOUSLY CEO DESIGNATE, WILL LEAVE BOARD AND GKN WITH IMMEDIATE EFFECT​

* GKN PLC - ‍BOARD HAS ASKED ANNE STEVENS, CURRENTLY NON-EXECUTIVE DIRECTOR OF BOARD, TO ASSUME ROLE OF INTERIM CHIEF EXECUTIVE WITH EFFECT FROM 1 JANUARY 2018

* ‍AS PLANNED, NIGEL STEIN WILL CONTINUE AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE UNTIL HE RETIRES FROM ROLE ON 31 DECEMBER 2017​

* SAYS WITH ‍EXCEPTION OF WORKING CAPITAL WRITE-OFF, ALL OTHER GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR REMAINS UNCHANGED​