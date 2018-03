March 12 (Reuters) - Gkn Plc:

* REJECTION OF MELROSE’S REVISED AND FINAL OFFER

* ‍BOARD BELIEVES THAT MELROSE’S REVISED OFFER CONTINUES TO FUNDAMENTALLY UNDERVALUE GKN​

* BOARD BELIEVES THAT MELROSE’S REVISED OFFER ‍DOES NOT REFLECT BENEFITS OF COMBINING GKN DRIVELINE AND DANA INCORPORATED​

* REVISED OFFER ‍DOES NOT REFLECT RETURN OF UP TO £2.5BN IN CASH TO GKN’S SHAREHOLDERS OVER NEXT THREE YEARS​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)