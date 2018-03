March 28 (Reuters) - GKS GIEKSA KATOWICE SA:

* RESOLVES TO INCREASE CO’S SHARE CAPITAL BY 4.8 MILLION ZLOTYS TO 55.9 MILLION ZLOTYS

* RESOLVES TO INCREASE CO’S SHARE CAPITAL THOUGH ISSUANCE OF 4.8 MILLION SERIES Y SHARES

* SETS ISSUE PRICE FOR SERIES Y SHARES AT 1.00 ZLOTY PER SHARE

* SERIES Y SHARES TO BE OFFERED IN PRIVATE SUBSCRIPTION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)