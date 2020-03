BRIEF-GL Events Cancels Dividend Distribution Due To Coronavirus

March 27(Reuters) - GL EVENTS SA:

* ANNOUNCED ON THURSDAY CANCELLATION OF DIVIDEND DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS POSTPONES GENERAL MEETING UNTIL FRIDAY 19 JUNE 2020 TO ENCOURAGE GREATER PARTICIPATION OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS

* THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS DECIDED TO CANCEL THE DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION INITIALLY SET AT EUR 0.72 PER SHARE FOR THE 2019 FINANCIAL YEAR

* DECISION OF CANCELLING DIVIDEND WILL ENABLE GROUP TO RETAIN MORE THAN EUR 30 MLN IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

* ON CORONAVIRUS: TO DATE, THE GROUP’S SITES (VENUES DIVISION) ARE INACTIVE, WITH THE EXCEPTION OF THE EXHIBITIONS PARK OF AÏCHI IN JAPAN

* SERVICE ACTIVITIES (LIVE DIVISION) ARE VIRTUALLY INTERRUPTED EXCEPT IN DUBAI AND CHINA

* IN CHINA, BUSINESS HAS BEEN PICKED UP AGAIN AFTER TWO MONTHS OF INACTIVITY

* AS EXPECTED, BUSINESS IN THE FIRST QUARTER OF 2020 WILL BE STRONGLY IMPACTED BY THE CLOSURES OF SITES, THE SHUTDOWN OF CHINA FOR 2 MONTHS AND THE POSTPONEMENT OF TRADE FAIR

* FACED WITH SIGNIFICANT DROP IN ACTIVITY, DRASTIC SAVINGS PLAN OF EUR 40 MLN HAS BEEN AGREED IN ORDER TO CONCENTRATE USE OF CASH ON GROUP'S STRATEGIC NEEDS WHILE AT SAME TIME MAINTAINING SUITABLE ORGANIZATION IN ANTICIPATION OF RESTART OF ACTIVITY Source text: bit.ly/2Jlngpb

Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)