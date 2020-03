BRIEF-GL Events FY EBITDA Up AT 184.9 Million Euros

March 4 (Reuters) - GL Events SA:

* FY REVENUE OF EUR 1.17 BILLION AN INCREASE OF 12.7% COMPARED TO 2018

* FY NET INCOME EUR 75.8 MILLION VERSUS EUR 52.6 MILLION YEAR AGO

* FY EBITDA EUR 184.9 MILLION VERSUS EUR 150.4 MILLION YEAR AGO

* EXPECTS THE ECONOMIC ENVIRONMENT IN 2020 TO BE PARTICULARLY UNCERTAIN AND VOLATILE, GIVEN COVID-19 EPIDEMIC. AGAINST THIS BACKDROP, GL EVENTS HAS TAKEN NECESSARY MEASURES TO ENSURE SAFETY OF EMPLOYEES, CUSTOMERS, SUPPLIERS AND PARTNERS

* PROPOSAL OF A DIVIDEND OF €0.72 PER SHARE

* FY FREE CASH FLOW EUR 110 MILLION VERSUS EUR 25 MILLION YEAR AGO