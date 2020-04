BRIEF-GL Events Q1 Revenue Down At 213.3 Million Euros

April 21 (Reuters) - GL EVENTS SA:

* IS IMPLEMENTING ITS COST-CUTTING PLAN, THE SAVINGS WILL BE IN EXCESS OF 40 MILLION EUROS OVER THE FINANCIAL YEAR

* Q1 REVENUE EUR 213.3 MILLION VERSUS EUR 340.2 MILLION YEAR AGO

* IN CHINA, THE GROUP’S ACTIVITIES HAVE RESUMED AND THE TEAMS ARE NOW OPERATIONAL AND FOCUSED ON THE ORGANIZATION OF FUTURE TRADE SHOWS

* CONFIRMS THE ABOLITION OF THE DIVIDEND

* ON CORONAVIRUS: GROUP ANTICIPATES THAT BUSINESS WILL BE SEVERELY AFFECTED IN THE SECOND QUARTER OF 2020

* IN GENERAL THE GROUP’S INDUSTRIAL ACTIVITIES ARE CONTINUING

* MANY SPORTING, CULTURAL AND FESTIVAL EVENTS PLANNED IN FIRST HALF OF YEAR AND JULY 2020 HAVE BEEN POSTPONED

* POSTPONES NUMEROUS INVESTMENTS (CAPEX AND EXTERNAL GROWTH) TO THE TUNE OF €60 MILLION