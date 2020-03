BRIEF-GL Ltd Says Covid-19 Caused Significant Reduction In Bookings And Increase In Cancellations In Hotels Of Hospitality Unit

March 24 (Reuters) - GL Ltd:

* SPREAD OF COVID-19 HAVE CAUSED A SIGNIFICANT REDUCTION IN BOOKINGS AND INCREASE IN CANCELLATIONS IN HOTELS OF OUR HOSPITALITY SUBSIDIARY, GLH

* EXPECTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR FULL FY ENDING 30 JUNE 2020 WILL BE SIGNIFICANTLY AND ADVERSELY IMPACTED COMPARED TO PREVIOUS FINANCIAL YEAR

* EXTENT OF COVID-19’S IMPACT ON OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE FOR FY CANNOT BE DETERMINED AT THIS STAGE

* HOTELS WILL PROGRESSIVELY BE CLOSED TEMPORARILY, SAVE FOR A FEW

* UPDATES ON CO’S OPERATIONS IN LIGHT OF OUTBREAK OF CORONAVIRUS

* IMPLENTING MITIGATION PLANS INCLUDING INSTITUTING VARIOUS COST REDUCTION AND TEMPORARILY DEFERRING CAPITAL PROJECTS