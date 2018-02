Feb 1 (Reuters) - GL Ltd:

* ‍UPDATES ON ACQUISITION OF THISTLE EUSTON HOTEL​

* BEEN INFORMED THAT SST‘S VALUATION OF THISTLE EUSTON HOTEL IS GBP27.5 MILLION

* GROUP INTENDS TO CHALLENGE SST‘S VALUATION AS IT IS SIGNIFICANTLY LESSER THAN GROUP‘S

* ‍ESTIMATED GAIN ON DISPOSAL OF FIXED ASSETS OF GBP 20.9 MILLION TO GROUP FOR FY ENDING 30 JUNE 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: