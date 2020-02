Feb 7 (Reuters) - GL Ltd:

* QTRLY PROFIT ATTRIBUTABLE US$14.9 MILLION VERSUS US$16.2 MILLION

* QTRLY REVENUE US$97.8 MILLION VERSUS US$95.1 MILLION

* CURRENT CORONAVIRUS OUTBREAK MAY LEAD TO RETRENCHMENT IN TRAVEL AND REDUCED HOTEL ROOM DEMAND IN LONDON