April 24 (Reuters) - GL Ltd:

* UPDATE ON HOTEL SEGMENT AMIDST COVID-19 PANDEMIC

* IN RESPONSE TO UK LOCKDOWN ALL GLH HOTELS ARE NOW CLOSED

* MEASURES AND RELIEF SCHEMES TO SUPPORT BUSINESSES AFFECTED BY PANDEMIC INCLUDE CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME

* CORONAVIRUS JOB RETENTION SCHEME HAS ALLOWED GLH TO PLACE ABOUT 84% OF ITS WORKFORCE ON FURLOUGH

* IMPLEMENTED COST REDUCTION INITIATIVES AND DEFERRED NON-BUSINESS CRITICAL CAPITAL PROJECTS IN ORDER TO PRESERVE WORKING CAPITAL