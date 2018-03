BRIEF-Gladstone Capital Announces Amendment To Revolving Credit Facility Increases Commitment, Extends Maturity, Improves Pricing

March 12 (Reuters) - Gladstone Capital Corp:

* GLADSTONE CAPITAL ANNOUNCES AMENDMENT TO ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY INCREASES COMMITMENT, EXTENDS MATURITY AND IMPROVES PRICING

* GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP - AMENDMENT TO EXTEND REVOLVING PERIOD FROM JANUARY 19, 2019 TO JANUARY 15, 2021

* GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP - ‍ AMENDMENT TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE FROM MAY 1, 2020 TO APRIL 15, 2022​

* GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP - AMENDED CREDIT FACILITY TO ‍INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT TO $190 MILLION​

* GLADSTONE CAPITAL CORP - ‍ AMENDMENT TO INCREASE CURRENT COMMITMENT WITH ABILITY TO EXPAND TO A TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT OF $265 MILLION​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: