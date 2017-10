Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gladstone Capital Corp

* Gladstone Capital Corp announces new series 2024 term preferred stock offering - SEC filing

* Intent to redeem all outstanding shares of existing series 2021 term preferred stock

* Intends to use net proceeds from offering to redeem all outstanding shares of its 6.75% series 2021 term preferred stock