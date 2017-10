Sept 19 (Reuters) - Gladstone Capital Corp

* Gladstone Capital Corporation prices series 2024 term preferred stock offering

* Gladstone Capital - Announced it entered into an agreement to sell 1,800,000 shares of its newly designated 6.00% series 2024 term preferred stock at $25 per share

* Co raising $45.0 million in gross proceeds and about $43.3 million in net proceeds after payment of underwriting discounts