April 10 (Reuters) - Gladstone Capital Corp:

* APPOINTED JULIA RYAN TO SERVE IN TEMPORARY CAPACITY AS ACTING PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL OFFICER - SEC FILING

* RYAN’S APPOINTMENT MADE IN CONSIDERATION OF CURRENT CFO NICOLE SCHALTENBRAND TAKING TEMPORARY FAMILY MEDICAL LEAVE OF ABSENCE

* SCHALTENBRAND'S TEMPORARY LEAVE OF ABSENCE WILL END IN JUNE , AND SHE WILL RETURN TO POSITION AS CFO