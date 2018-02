Feb 14 (Reuters) - Gladstone Commercial Corp:

* GLADSTONE COMMERCIAL CORPORATION REPORTS RESULTS FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER AND YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017

* CORE FFO AVAILABLE TO COMMON SHAREHOLDERS FOR THE QUARTER ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2017 WAS $0.38 PER SHARE‍​

* NET LOSS ATTRIBUTABLE TO COMMON STOCKHOLDERS FOR THE THREE MONTHS DECEMBER 31 WAS $0.15 PER SHARE