BRIEF-Gladstone Investment Corp Acquires Imageworks Display And Marketing Group

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Gladstone Investment Corp:

* GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION ACQUIRES IMAGEWORKS DISPLAY AND MARKETING GROUP, INC.

* GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP - ‍GLADSTONE INVESTMENT PROVIDED EQUITY AND SECURED DEBT TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION​

* GLADSTONE INVESTMENT - ‍ ON NOV 21, CO PARTNERED WITH MEMBERS OF EXECUTIVE MANAGEMENT TEAM IN ACQUISITION OF IMAGEWORKS DISPLAY AND MARKETING GROUP​