May 15 (Reuters) - Gladstone Investment Corp:

* GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORPORATION REPORTS FINANCIAL RESULTS FOR ITS FOURTH QUARTER AND FISCAL YEAR ENDED MARCH 31, 2018

* GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP - QUARTER-ENDED TOTAL INVESTMENT INCOME $15.4 MILLION, DOWN 4.7 PERCENT FROM QUARTER -ENDED DEC 31, 2017

* GLADSTONE INVESTMENT CORP - QUARTER-ENDED NET ASSET VALUE PER COMMON SHARE $10.85