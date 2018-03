BRIEF-Gladstone Land Corp Announces Common Stock Offering

March 26 (Reuters) - Gladstone Land Corp:

* GLADSTONE LAND CORPORATION ANNOUNCES COMMON STOCK OFFERING

* GLADSTONE LAND CORP - ‍PLANS TO SELL SHARES OF ITS COMMON STOCK IN AN UNDERWRITTEN PUBLIC OFFERING​

* GLADSTONE LAND CORP - ‍INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM THIS OFFERING TO REPAY EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS​

* GLADSTONE LAND - TO USE PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY EXISTING INDEBTEDNESS, WHICH, WILL BE USED TO FUND FUTURE PROPERTY ACQUISITIONS AMONG OTHERS