Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* GLANBIA FINANCE DIRECTOR SAYS UNDERTOOK SIGNIFICANT RATIONAISATION OF GPN INVENTORY, 35% BEING TAKEN OUT

* GLANBIA FINANCE DIRECTOR SAYS NO SIGNIFICANT HEADCOUNT IMPLICATIONS IN GPN FROM NEW MEASURES, FOCUSSED ON SUPPLY CHAINS

* GLANBIA FINANCE DIRECTOR SAYS SEES FAIRLY BALANCED ENVIRONMENT ON MILK PRICES, SOME EASING OF TARIFF PRESSURE

* GLANBIA FINANCE DIRECTOR SAYS MOST OF ITS 130 WORKERS IN FACILITY JUST OUTSIDE SHANGHAI WORKING FROM HOME DUE TO CORONAVIRUS

* GLANBIA FINANCE DIRECTOR SAYS EXPECTS CHINESE EMPLOYEES TO BE BACK IN WORK IN MARCH, HAVE FACTORED IN A Q1 IMPACT IN CHINA Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)