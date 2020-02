BRIEF-Glanbia FY EPS in line with guidance, outlines new GPN strategy

Feb 26 (Reuters) -

* GLANBIA - FY WHOLLY-OWNED REVENUE 3.875 BILLION EUR, UP 16.6% Y/Y/ ON CONSTANT FX, 22.2% REPORTED

* GLANBIA - FY ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE 88.10 EUR CENTS, IN LINE WITH GUIDANCE OF 88C – 92C, (91.01C IN 2018)

* GLANBIA - RECOMMENDED FINAL DIVIDEND PER SHARE OF 15.94 CENT; TOTAL 2019 DIVIDEND INCREASED BY 10% TO 26.62 CENT

* GLANBIA - 2020 ADJUSTED EPS EXPECTED TO BE BROADLY IN LINE WITH PRIOR YEAR ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS

* GLANBIA - TARGETING TOTAL GROUP REVENUE OF 6 BILLION EUR BY 2022 VERSUS 5 BILLION TARGET SET IN 2018, EPS GUIDANCE TO 2022 UNCHANGED

* GLANBIA - COMPLETED REVIEW OF GPN WITH ACTIONS TAKEN TO SIMPLIFY BUSINESS, INCLUDING EXIT OF MAJORITY OF US CONTRACT MANUFACTURE BUSINESS

* GLANBIA - WILL CONCENTRATE ON GPN CORE BRANDS, OPTIMISE ROUTE TO MARKET ACROSS CHANNELS AND GEOGRAPHIES

* GLANBIA - GPN WILL NOW BE MANAGED AS NORTH AMERICA PERFORMANCE NUTRITION, NORTH AMERICA LIFESTYLE, INTERNATIONAL AND DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER BUSINESSES

* GLANBIA - EXPECTS GPN TO REGAIN BRANDED REVENUE GROWTH MOMENTUM IN 2020

* GLANBIA - JOINT VENTURE PERFORMANCE EXPECTED TO DECLINE Y/Y IN 2020, LARGELY DUE TO COMMISSIONING COSTS OF NEW JVS Further company coverage: (Reporting By Padraic Halpin)