BRIEF-Glanbia Q1 revenue up 4.8 pct on constant fx, reiterates guidance

April 25 (Reuters) - Glanbia PLC:

* GLANBIA - Q1 REVENUE + 4.8 PERCENT Y/Y ON CONSTANT FX, GLANBIA PERFORMANCE NUTRITION THE MAIN DRIVER

* GLANBIA - YEAR HAS STARTED AS PLANNED, REITERATE FY GUIDANCE OF 5-8 PERCENT GROWTH IN ADJUSTED EPS ON CONSTANT FX

* GLANBIA - Q1 REVENUE -8.1% Y/Y ON REPORTED BASIS, REFLECTING WEAKER US DOLLAR EURO FOREIGN EXCHANGE RATE

* GLANBIA - PRICING DECLINED BY 6.0 PERCENT Y/YEAR DRIVEN BY RELATIVELY WEAKER DAIRY MARKETS AND BRAND INVESTMENT

* GLANBIA - BALANCE SHEET IN A STRONG POSITION, EXPECTS TO DELIVER OVER 80 PERCENT OPERATING CASH CONVERSION OF EBITDA IN 2018

* GLANBIA - TOTAL 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 75 TO 85 MILLION EUROS