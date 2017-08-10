FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
2 days ago
BRIEF-Glanbia reiterates FY guidance of 7-10 pct EPS growth
#Trump
#China
#Energy&Environment
#Russia
#Science
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Featured
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Reuters Investigates
As Trumpcare languishes, former opioid abusers cling to lifeline
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Egypt
Dozens killed, more than 100 injured after Egypt train collision
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
Fleeing to Canada
Asylum seekers unfazed by delays, uncertainty
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
August 10, 2017 / 6:26 AM / 2 days ago

BRIEF-Glanbia reiterates FY guidance of 7-10 pct EPS growth

1 Min Read

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Glanbia

* Reiterates of FY guidance 7% to 10% constant currency EPS growth

* Glanbia plc H1 revenue 2.047 billion eur, up 11.5% y/y (+9.9 percent excluding currency changes)

* Glanbia H1 EBITA 192.8 million, up 9.2 percent y/y (+6.6% constant currency)

* Glanbia Group Managing Director Siobhán Talbot says sees H2 earnings progression driven by Glanbia Performance Nutrition 'where good organic growth is expected for the remainder of the year' Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.