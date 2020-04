BRIEF-Glanbia withdraws FY guidance due to coronavirus volatility

April 22 (Reuters) - Glanbia PLC:

* SAYS FINANCIAL GUIDANCE ISSUED ON 26 FEBRUARY 2020 IS WITHDRAWN DUE TO COVID-19 UNCERTAINTY

* SAYS GREATER VOLATILITY IN CONSUMER SHOPPING BEHAVIOUR EVIDENT IN RECENT WEEKS DUE TO COVID-19, PARTICULARLY GLANBIA PERFORMANCE NUTRITION

* SAYS FINAL 2019 DIVIDEND TO BE PAID TO SHAREHOLDERS ON 24 APRIL

* REPORTS Q1 2020 WHOLLY OWNED REVENUES UP 17.0% Y/Y ON A CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS (20.2% REPORTED)

* REPORTS GOOD VOLUME GROWTH IN GLANBIA PERFORMANCE NUTRITION AND GLANBIA NUTRITIONALS

* SAYS TO DATE ALL OF OUR PLANTS HAVE LARGELY OPERATED TO PLAN AND MAINTAINED SUPPLY

* SAYS BALANCE SHEET AND OPERATING CASH FLOW STRONG (COMMITTED FACILITIES €1.15 BILLION; NO DEBT DUE FOR RENEWAL IN NEXT 12 MONTHS; NET DEBT €690 MILLION AT END Q1) Source text: www.glanbia.com/~/media/Files/G/Glanbia-Plc/documents/2020/Glanbia-2020-Q1-IMS.pdf Further company coverage: (Reporting By Conor Humphries)