Feb 6 (Reuters) - GLARNER KANTONALBANK:

* FY NET PROFIT INCREASES TO CHF 25 MILLION

* FY OPERATING INCOME INCREASES BY 10.2 PERCENT TO CHF 81.1 MILLION

* FY NET INTEREST INCOME IMPROVED BY CHF 1.6 MILLION TO CHF 58.4 MILLION