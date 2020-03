March 20 (Reuters) - GLARNER KANTONALBANK:

* THE GLARNER KANTONALBANK (GLKB) PROVIDES 15 MILLION FRANCS TO BRIDGE LIQUIDITY BOTTLENECKS

* THE GLKB IS THEREFORE IMMEDIATELY MAKING CHF 15 MILLION AVAILABLE TO BRIDGE LIQUIDITY BOTTLENECKS FOR SMES AFFECTED BY THE COVID-19 CRISIS