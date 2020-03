March 19 (Reuters) - GLARNER KANTONALBANK:

* STICKING TO THE ANNOUNCED DATE FOR THE GENERAL MEETING

* GENERAL ASSEMBLY WILL TAKE PLACE ON APRIL 24TH AT 6 P.M, IT WILL NOW BE CARRIED OUT ON THE PREMISES OF THE GLKB IN GLARUS

* BASED ON COVID-19 ORDINANCE SHAREHOLDERS CAN ONLY EXERCISE RIGHTS IN WRITING OR ELECTRONICALLY THROUGH INDEPENDENT PROXY

* PERSONAL PARTICIPATION IS NOT POSSIBLE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)