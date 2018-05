May 11 (Reuters) - Destination Maternity Corp:

* DESTINATION MATERNITY - GLASS, LEWIS & CO RECOMMENDED DESTINATION STOCKHOLDERS VOTE ON “FOR” CO’S SLATE OF NOMINEES AT ANNUAL MEET Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: