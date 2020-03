March 20 (Reuters) - Glaston Oyj Abp:

* GLASTON CORPORATION COMPARABLE EBITA UNLIKELY TO IMPROVE IN 2020

* ON CORONAVIRUS: WITHDRAWS ITS GUIDANCE FOR 2020 OUTLOOK, IN WHICH IT EXPECTED 2020 COMPARABLE EBITA TO IMPROVE FROM 2019 LEVEL

* AIM IS TO GIVE UPDATE ON OUTLOOK ONCE MORE RELIABLE ESTIMATE ON POTENTIAL IMPACT CAN BE MADE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)