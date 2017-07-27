BRIEF-Glatfelter announces cost reduction measures in its specialty papers business unit

July 27 (Reuters) - P H Glatfelter Co:

* Glatfelter announces cost reduction measures in its specialty papers business unit

* P H Glatfelter Co - specialty papers' salaried workforce will be reduced by approximately 70 employees across business

* P H Glatfelter Co - ‍changes include shutdown of paper machine 24 at company's chillicothe, oh facility,​

* P H Glatfelter Co - production on pm24 is planned to end by September 30, 2017, and will result in elimination of approximately 50 manufacturing jobs

* P H Glatfelter Co - ‍PM24 shutdown will remove approximately 80,000 tons, or 10pct, of capacity from specialty papers business unit​

* P H Glatfelter Co - ‍plans for production to be absorbed by remaining seven paper machines in business unit​

* P H Glatfelter Co - majority of charge is expected to be recognized in Q3 of 2017

* P H Glatfelter Co - majority of charge is expected to be recognized in Q3 of 2017

* P H Glatfelter Co - ‍will recognize pre-tax charge to earnings of about $8 million to $9 million including an estimated $5 million to $6 million in non-cash charges​