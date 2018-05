BRIEF-Glatfelter Q1 Adjusted Earnings Per Share $0.19

May 1 (Reuters) - P H Glatfelter Co:

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.13

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.26 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* CONSOLIDATED NET SALES TOTALED $410.6 MILLION AND $390.7 MILLION FOR THREE MONTHS ENDED MARCH 31, 2018 AND 2017, RESPECTIVELY

* CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR FULL YEAR ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $67 MILLION AND $72 MILLION

* P H GLATFELTER-PLANS TO COMPLETE ANNUAL MAINTENANCE OUTAGES AT U.S. FACILITIES IN Q2, EXPECTED TO IMPACT OPERATING INCOME BY ABOUT $26 MILLION TO $28 MILLION