BRIEF-Glatfelter Q4 Loss Per Share $0.23

Feb 6 (Reuters) - P H Glatfelter Co:

* GLATFELTER REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 ADJUSTED EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.34

* Q4 LOSS PER SHARE $0.23

* Q4 SALES $399.9 MILLION

* ‍ANNOUNCES PLAN TO EXPLORE STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR SPECIALTY PAPERS BUSINESS UNIT​

* ‍OUTCOME OF STRATEGIC REVIEW PROCESS MAY INCLUDE, BUT IS NOT LIMITED TO, SALE OF SPECIALTY PAPERS BUSINESS​

* CO HAS RETAINED CREDIT SUISSE AS ITS FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO ASSIST IN REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES FOR SPECIALTY PAPERS BUSINESS​

* ‍CONSOLIDATED CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $67 MILLION TO $72 MILLION IN 2018​

* ‍CORPORATE COSTS ARE EXPECTED TO INCREASE APPROXIMATELY $1 MILLION IN Q1 OF 2018 WHEN COMPARED TO Q4 OF 2017​

* ‍COMPOSITE FIBERS’ SHIPPING VOLUMES IN Q1 OF 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE IN LINE WITH Q4​

* ‍ADVANCED AIRLAID MATERIALS’ SHIPPING VOLUMES IN Q1 OF 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE APPROXIMATELY 5% HIGHER THAN Q4​

* ‍FOR FULL YEAR 2018, CONTINUE TO ANTICIPATE SHIPPING VOLUMES TO BE 10% TO 15% HIGHER THAN 2017​

* ‍SPECIALTY PAPERS’ SHIPPING VOLUMES IN Q1 OF 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO BE RELATIVELY FLAT COMPARED WITH Q4 OF 2017​

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.32, REVENUE VIEW $392.0 MILLION -- THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: